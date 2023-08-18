Home / India News / More than 300 films, shows shot in J-K after launch of new film policy: L-G

More than 300 films, shows shot in J-K after launch of new film policy: L-G

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the first-day shoot of upcoming TV serial "Pashmina", Sinha said the union territory is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Two years ago, a new film policy was launched by the J-K administration after consultations with all stakeholders. Now, we are seeing that Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings, Sinha told reporters | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said over 300 movies and serials have been shot here after the administration launched the new film policy.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the first-day shoot of upcoming TV serial "Pashmina", Sinha said the union territory is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings.

Two years ago, a new film policy was launched by the J-K administration after consultations with all stakeholders. Now, we are seeing that Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings, Sinha told reporters.

The LG said the film-related activities in the union territory will help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.

"I feel that the era when Hollywood or Bollywood films were shot here till the '80s, is returning. More than 300 films have been shot here. Today, SAB TV has started the serial Pashmina' from here and I wish them the best.

"I think it will provide employment opportunities to the local youth and will increase the economy, Sinha added.

"Pashmina", which will air on SAB TV, is directed by Siddharth Malhotra.

Also Read

Rajnath embarks for Jammu, day after 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorist menace: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Apni Party protests in J-K against ration, electricity supply curtailment

LG Manoj Sinha expects more than 2 cr tourists to visit J&K this year

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Two LeT militant associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla on Friday

Snail mail check: How many letters does the post office still deliver?

Tomatoes expected to become affordable as wholesale prices decline 30%

Topics :Jammu and KashmirManoj SinhaFilms

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state polls

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story