Most CSR funds redirected, ensure efficient use: Minister Malhotra

Most of the CSR fund, which should ideally be spent for the benefit of the society, remains unutilised and is redirected to other government funds, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra here said. According to Malhotra, who is also the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, the government mandates companies to spend 2 per cent of their annual profit on social causes and welfare. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He made the remarks addressing the Healthcare CSR ChangeMakers Summit and Awards 2024, organised by HEAL Foundation. "Most CSR funds remain unutilised and are redirected to other government funds. CSR funds are allocated across 12 categories including education, health and Art and Literature. Proper utilisation of CSR funds could significantly benefit the society," the minister said, according to a statement by the NGO.

He also praised HEAL Foundation's CSR initiatives in health and its support to marginalised athletes who won medals at international level.

He highlighted the success of the Suposhan Abhiyan, executed by HEAL Foundation, under his leadership as the chairman of the Education Committee at East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

More From This Section

Under the campaign, underprivileged children were provided iron and calcium-fortified biscuits, which raised their haemoglobin levels by 1.2 per cent, the statement read.

Malhotra also commended the NGO's work in helping underprivileged athletes win bronze medals at the International Canoeing and Kayaking Sprint Goodwill Cup in Moscow.

Indian para-athletes Vinai Kumar Kush and Krishna Kumar Samania won bronze medals at the Moscow Goodwill Cup.

The awards event celebrated Indian Boccia athletes for their success at the World Boccia Challenger in Cairo, Egypt, winning six medals, including gold, silver, and bronze.

"Honouring the Boccia India athletes, medallists at the International Canoeing and Kayaking Sprint Goodwill Cup, and emerging shooters from the Naaz Foundation celebrates not only their sporting achievements but their embodiment of resilience and inclusiveness," Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder and Chairman of HEAL Foundation, said.

"The CSR, at its core, should empower communities and drive meaningful, lasting change," he added.

Anjali Devi won the Gold Medal in the BC-3 individual category, while Sachin Chamaria and Gayathri HM secured Silver in the BC-3 and BC-1 categories. Govindbhai and Sarita Dwivedi took home Bronze in the BC-2 and BC-3 categories.

The HEAL Foundation said it gave Rs 25,000 each to all six athletes from its CSR fund.

Boccia India Chairman Ashok Bedi said, "Boccia athletes have shown incredible resilience and dedication, overcoming immense challenges to succeed on the world stage.