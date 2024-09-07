Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express derailed early Saturday as the train was nearing Jabalpur station, according to a railway official. No passengers were injured in the incident, which occurred around 5:50 am. The official said the two derailed coaches, located just behind the engine, went off the tracks about 50 meters from platform 6 at Jabalpur station. Restoration efforts are currently underway. West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday forwarded the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu after the state government submitted the required technical report. However, Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for not providing the debate transcripts and their translations, as per the rules, according to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell on X. The cell also noted that the Chief Secretary contacted the Governor and provided the technical report. Two former Goa MLAs who ran in the 2022 state Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets claimed they were given cash by a party volunteer to cover campaign expenses, according to the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency stated that out of the Rs 90-100 crore in illegal funds provided by the "South Group" to influence the excise policy, Rs 44.5 crore in cash was sent to Goa for election-related spending.