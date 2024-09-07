Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express derailed early Saturday as the train was nearing Jabalpur station, according to a railway official. No passengers were injured in the incident, which occurred around 5:50 am. The official said the two derailed coaches, located just behind the engine, went off the tracks about 50 meters from platform 6 at Jabalpur station. Restoration efforts are currently underway. West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday forwarded the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu after the state government submitted the required technical report. However, Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for not providing the debate transcripts and their translations, as per the rules, according to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell on X. The cell also noted that the Chief Secretary contacted the Governor and provided the technical report. Two former Goa MLAs who ran in the 2022 state Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets claimed they were given cash by a party volunteer to cover campaign expenses, according to the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency stated that out of the Rs 90-100 crore in illegal funds provided by the "South Group" to influence the excise policy, Rs 44.5 crore in cash was sent to Goa for election-related spending.
Indian Army HADR team to continue flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh
The Indian Army is continuing its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in Vijayawada to address critical breaches caused by ongoing floods in Andhra Pradesh. According to an official statement, the army's HADR operations team is actively working to manage the situation, focusing on three major breach points.
10:34 AM
Bomb threat: Vistara sends new aircraft to fly passengers from Turkey
Vistara announced on Saturday that it is sending a replacement aircraft and a new crew to transport passengers from its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, which was diverted to Erzurum Airport in Turkey due to an alleged bomb threat on Friday. The substitute aircraft is expected to arrive at 12:25 PM local time and depart for Frankfurt by 2:30 PM local time, according to Vistara's updated statement on X.
10:13 AM
Byju's auditor BDO resigns after edtech major fails to provide documents
BDO Global, the auditor for Indian edtech company Byju's, has resigned after the startup failed to provide requested documents amid insolvency proceedings, according to Byju's statement on Saturday. Byju's explained that the requested materials were directed to its suspended board, not the insolvency professional currently managing the company.
10:02 AM
One person killed, six injured after Kuki militants deploy rockets in Manipur's civilian areas
Kuki militants reportedly used lorange rockets in civilian areas, resulting in the death of a 78-year-old man named RK Rabei and injuring six others in Bishnupur, according to Manipur Police. The police have deployed teams and additional security forces to conduct combing operations in the surrounding hill ranges. They also reported that the attack led to the destruction of three bunkers: two in Mualsang village and one in Laika Mualsau village, Churachandpur.
9:53 AM
Jharkhand cabinet approves Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for lawyers
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved a Rs 5 lakh medical insurance scheme for the state's lawyers, which is expected to benefit approximately 30,000 legal professionals. Additionally, the cabinet has approved an increase in the pension for advocates aged 65 and older from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 per month.
The CBI's latest supplementary charge sheet alleges that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the criminal conspiracy surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy from the start. In its fifth and final charge sheet, the CBI claims Kejriwal had a "pre-conceived plan to privatize" the excise policy, which was eventually scrapped amid corruption allegations.
9:26 AM
MHA-appointed committee holds meeting to monitor current situation at Indo-Bangladesh border
Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives, a committee meeting to review the situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border was held on Thursday. Led by Ravi Gandhi, ADG of BSF Eastern Command, the meeting included participants from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI). The discussion focused on the progress of communications with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly in the border districts.
9:10 AM
PM Modi not addressing UNGA session, Jaishankar to deliver speech on Sep 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be addressing the annual debate at the United Nations General Assembly session later this month, as per a revised speaker list released by the UN. However, PM Modi is set to visit New York and speak at a major community event on September 22 at the 16,000-seat Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island. He will also participate in the UN's 'Summit of the Future' at its headquarters on September 22 and 23.
8:57 AM
Delhi Court issues notice to ED on plea of Anubrata Mondal seeking bail
The Rouse Avenue court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea of Anubrata Mondal, an accused in the cattle smuggling case. Mondal was previously granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case. On September 4, Special CBI Judge Jyot Kler issued the notice to the ED and requested a response to the bail application. The hearing is scheduled for September 11.
8:50 AM
Tripura CM Manik Saha announces Rs 564 crore special package for flood-affected areas
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a special relief package of Rs 564 crore on Friday for flood-affected areas and residents of the state. Speaking on the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha highlighted that the recent floods have severely damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, power lines, agricultural land, gardens, fish ponds, dams, livestock resources, and homes, as the Assembly members are already aware.
8:45 AM
8:35 AM
8:31 AM
