Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath

Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath (chariot) which will roam across Odisha creating awareness on the scheme.

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Pravatai Parida, who is also the women and child development minister, Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The chief minister said the awareness chariots will sensitise people on the scheme and how to apply for it. More than 1 crore women will benefit under the Subhadra scheme in the state, he said.

"It's an opportunity to fulfil the dream of every woman. The scheme is also an identity of Odia Asmita (pride)," Majhi said.

Parida said that the registration for the Subhadra Yojana will continue till the last beneficiary submits her form. "There is no deadline for submitting the Subhadra Yojana form. We will ensure that no beneficiary is left out and all eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme," she said.

The DyCM said that before launching of any major programme, confusions do prevail and it is natural. The awareness chariot will clear doubts in the minds of the people. "The government will reach out to all beneficiaries. I assure that no one will be left out under the scheme," she said.

Under the scheme, the women beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for five years. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 will be given on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary.

Officials said that the state government has set a target to enroll at least 1 crore women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 cr to local suppliers in Odisha

CM Majhi inaugurates operation centres of four IT companies in Bhubaneswar

India's 1st Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha

India successfully tests Agni-4 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

Odisha set to lead petrochemical sector: Union minister Anupriya Patel

Topics :Odisha Odisha governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story