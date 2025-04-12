MoUs worth Rs 17,432 cr signed in Chandrapur summit, seven with steel firms

Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 17,432 crore were signed during the District Investment Summit in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, an official said on Saturday.

The amount is higher than the Rs 14,000 crore target given to Nagpur division, of which Chandrapur is a part, and is possibly the highest for any district in the state, he added. ''During the summit, which was held on Friday, 12 MoUs were signed, including seven related to the steel sector. Nagpur division accounts for 60 per cent of the state's mineral wealth. Around 75 per cent of this mineral wealth is in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli," MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said. "These MoUs are just the beginning. The district administration will provide full cooperation to entrepreneurs. These industries will help in generating employment in the district. An Investment Promotion Committee has been established in the district to solve difficulties," Collector Vinay Gowda said. "The MoUs were signed with Greta Energy (worth Rs 10,319 crore that can generate 7000 jobs), Goa Sponge and Power Limited (Rs 2000 crore and 1500 jobs) as well as Kalika Steel (Rs1100 crore and 1000 jobs) and Bhagyalakshmi Sponge Private Limited (Rs 1053 crore to generate 750 jobs," he said.