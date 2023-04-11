Home / India News / Movement against corruption will continue: Sachin Pilot after ending fast

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm

Jaipur
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
As he ended his daylong fast demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP term, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his movement against graft will continue.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said.

"This movement against corruption will continue," Pilot added.

