Home / India News / MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, said a statement

ANI General News
MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, said a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday flagged off a batch of 32 senior citizens on pilgrimage to UP's Prayagraj from Bhopal via flight under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana', added the statement.

So far, 7, 82,000 elderly people have undertaken pilgrimage in 782 special trains under the scheme, as per an official statement.

Chief Minister Chouhan prepared an effective action plan for the month of May to July to make the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana by air easily available to the elders of the state, which will be launched on May 21 from Bhopal to Prayagraj.

In the same sequence, on May 23 pilgrims of Agar-Malwa district will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi. While on May 25, pilgrims of Betul district will leave from Bhopal airport via Agra airport for Mathura-Vrindavan. On May 26, pilgrims of Dewas will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi, and on June 3 pilgrims of Khandwa from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar.

A help centre has been set up at the airport for the convenience of the passengers.

Also Read

Over 9.1 mn pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2022, highest in 9 yrs

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

Sabarimala pilgrims can carry coconuts in flights as cabin baggage: BCAS

89 Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to celebrate Maha Shivaratri

Chandigarh bags first rank in National Water Award 2022: Ministry

Women often unable to reach out to laws meant to protect them: Judge

Wankhede at CBI office for questioning in connection with Aryan Khan case

Tamil Nadu govt to emulate Japanese water management techniques: Report

PM Modi wraps up 'fruitful visit to Japan,' departs for Papua New Guinea

Topics :Madhya Pradesh

First Published: May 21 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story