MSME ministry contributed significantly in Chandrayaan-3 dream: Rane

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union minister Narayan Rane

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
The Ministry of MSME contributed significantly in realising the dream of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday.

The Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises said the Bhubaneswar Tool Room under the ministry manufactured about 54,000 aerospace components of 437 varieties for the mission.

"IDEMI Mumbai, another institute under the ministry, also played an important role in manufacturing of parts for Chandrayaan-3," an official statement said quoting the minister.

Congratulating the entire ISRO team and the countrymen on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the minister, in a post on X, said the success of this mission will prove beneficial for India as well as for the whole world.

"The MSME sector will surely play a crucial role in the space missions to be launched in the future as well," he said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also congratulated the ISRO team on the achievement.

"With the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3, Indian Flag planted in a region where no country has ever landed before. This is such a proud moment for every Indian. To our #scientists who have achieved this historic feat with their relentless dedication and talent - a big Thank you and Congratulations!," he said in a post on X.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

