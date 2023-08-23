Home / India News / Women underrepresented in Indian chess, only 2 woman grandmasters

Women underrepresented in Indian chess, only 2 woman grandmasters

Globally, there are 1770 male grandmasters but only 41 female. There are 3,891 male international masters compared to 134 women with the same title

Ashli Varghese
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Women continue to remain under-represented in Indian chess, although India's numbers are somewhat better than the global average.

In India, there are 40 male grandmasters for every female who holds the title. This ratio is more balanced than the global ratio, which stands at 43. Similarly, the ratio of male to female international masters in India is 14 to 1, compared to 29 to 1 globally.

The scarcity of women is particularly noticeable at the top levels. India has only two female grandmasters, Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy, compared to 79 male grandmasters, according to the latest available data from the International Chess Federation (FIDE). These numbers may have slightly shifted, as India has added a few more grandmasters recently. The trend is mirrored among international masters, with just nine women holding the title compared to 126 men in India (Chart 1).


Looking at the global landscape, there are 1770 male grandmasters and only 41 females. Among international masters, the disparity is also significant with 3,891 men compared to 134 women (Chart 2).



India has seen a surge in new grandmaster additions over recent years, leading to a significantly larger presence at the top echelons of the game compared to the early 2000s. With 81 grandmasters, India is ranked fifth globally. Russia leads with 188 grandmasters, followed by countries like Spain, France, Serbia, Poland, and China, each having between 50 and 60 grandmasters (Chart 3).



The data highlights the gender imbalance within the chess community, both in India and internationally. Though India's ratio is slightly better than the global average, the gap remains considerable, underscoring the need for targeted efforts to encourage and support women in the sport.

 

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

