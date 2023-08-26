Home / India News / Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram cut off

Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram cut off

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said

Press Trust of India Shillong
The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours (Representational)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam's Barak valley, police said.

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

