Mumbai: BMC plans to deploy smart sensors to avoid manhole cover thefts

In an innovative stride towards urban safety, Mumbai is gearing up to combat the persistent issue of manhole cover thefts with a high-tech solution. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is once again set to roll out its ambitious smart manhole cover project, equipped with advanced sensors to thwart theft and prevent tragic accidents, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This move comes in response to a troubling rise in manhole cover thefts across the city, prompting authorities to rethink and retool their strategies for public safety. As the BMC prepares to deploy these smart sensors in select areas, the initiative holds promise for transforming how the city manages its underground infrastructure.

The civic body has decided to appoint agencies to install smart sensors on manhole covers in Sandhurst Road (B ward) and Grant Road (D ward) as a trial.

Rising cases of manhole cover thefts in Mumbai

According to Indian Express, Mumbai recorded 791 manhole cover thefts in 2023, compared to 836 in 2022. This is a stark increase from previous years: 564 cases in 2021, 458 in 2020, and 386 in 2019.

Officials have identified that most thefts occur in the city’s internal areas, which are often deserted at night. Civic data from 2023 indicates that the highest number of thefts occurred in the K/West ward (Andheri, Juhu, Versova), where 91 covers were replaced.

Manhole covers come in three primary types: circular, rectangular, and scrapper (a combination of two rectangular covers). While circular covers cost nearly Rs 8,000, rectangular ones between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, and scrapper covers can cost up to Rs 35,000, the report said.

Resale value of manhole covers

The report cited a senior BMC official as saying that most thefts are carried out by petty thieves and miscreants seeking quick money. The stolen cast iron covers are sold in the scrap market, fetching between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 each.

The reselling of covers can fetch between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Meanwhile, the report cited civic activists noting that cast iron, which is remoulded for reuse, is often purchased at a rate of Rs 20-32 per kilogram.

BMC’s effort to curb manhole cover thefts

In an effort to curb thefts, the BMC previously installed metal chains to secure the covers to the sewage drains, but thieves stole both the covers and the chains. The BMC experimented with ductile iron covers, known for their difficulty to remould and consequently low resale value.

Following directives from the Bombay High Court, the BMC initiated the installation of protective grills over manholes in flood-prone areas to mitigate accidents. By the previous year, 1,900 manholes were covered. Nonetheless, in 2023, the High Court criticised the BMC for not covering all 74,000 manholes in the city, highlighting that only 2.5 per cent had been covered in five years.

The court mandated that the BMC install permanent grills on all manholes before the 2024 monsoon season.

Smart manhole projects

In the previous year, the BMC introduced the ‘smart manhole project’ at 14 locations in the city, marking the first initiative of its kind in the country. This project involved placing sensors on manhole covers to activate alarms and send alerts to a control room if the covers were disturbed.

However, the project encountered technical challenges and the contract with the implementing agency was terminated. The search for better technology continued, the national-daily said.

Now, the BMC is planning to re-implement the smart manhole sensors in Sandhurst Road (B ward) and Grant Road (D ward).