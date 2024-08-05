Health Minister Nadda urges states to spend more on health infrastructure

Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged state governments to spend more on improving healthcare infrastructure and dismissed opposition allegations on reduction of allocations under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the health and family welfare ministry in the Lok Sabha, Nadda listed the increase in number of medical colleges, steps taken for the reduction of out of pocket expenses on healthcare and initiatives for early screening of diseases such as cancer and sickle cell anaemia as achievements of the government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We don't believe in just making announcements. We believe in effective planning, ensuring last mile delivery, identifying bottlenecks in last mile delivery and taking steps to remove them," the minister said.

Nadda dared Trinamool Congress members, who were protesting, to tell the House why the West Bengal government had not shared the dengue registry with the Centre.

On opposition claims on reduction of funds for the health infrastructure mission, the health minister said states were able to spend just Rs 1,806 cr out of the budgetary allocation of Rs 4,200 cr in last year's budget.

"We are giving money, but it is not spent. You spend the money, we will allocate more funds if the existing funds are spent," Nadda said, adding that Rs 3,200 cr have been earmarked for PM-ABHIM this year.