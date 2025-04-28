Major fire at ED office likely damaged Choksi, Nirav Modi, Bhujbal records

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) zone-1 office located in Ballard Estate, south Mumbai. The blaze continued for almost 10 hours, raising concerns that investigation records for several high-profile cases including those of fugitive businessmen Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, as well as politicians Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Deshmukh, might have been destroyed. No casualties were reported.

While uncertainty remains about the impact on ongoing investigations, major damage was reported to office infrastructure, including computers and documentation. An assessment of the damage’s full extent is currently in progress. Though both physical and digital investigation records were kept at the office, most documents had been digitised, which may allow the agency to recover them, according to a report by The Times of India. The ED has submitted the original investigation records of cases with filed chargesheets to the court, retaining copies for itself. The incident will likely impact the questioning of scheduled witnesses summoned by the ED for statements at its office.

The fire began in the mezzanine connected to the fourth floor, an area used for storing administrative records. The fire remained limited to the mezzanine and fourth floor, where several senior officers have their offices, including the head of the Mumbai zonal unit, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium

Earlier this month, Choksi , wanted in connection with the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, was arrested in Belgium. The bank had filed criminal complaints with authorities against several individuals, including billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Choksi, the managing director of Gitanjali Gems, accusing them of defrauding the bank.

ED case against Anil Deshmukh

Also Read

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had started a preliminary investigation following a High Court order on April 5, 2021, and registered a First Information Report (FIR) on April 21. The probe agency’s investigation into Deshmukh’s financial dealings was part of a broader CBI inquiry into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Allegations against Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal was arrested after an ED investigation uncovered that he and his associates had allegedly abused their position, resulting in financial losses to the government. According to the ED, Bhujbal awarded contracts for construction and development projects, including one for the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, to a specific firm in exchange for kickbacks for himself and his family. The probe agency alleged that the former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and his nephew, Sameer Bhujbal, funnelled such money to illegal companies they owned. In January, the Supreme Court dismissed ED’s plea challenging bail granted to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the money laundering case.

(With agency inputs)