Delhi to witness relief from intense heat as IMD predicts rain, AQI at 251

Delhi has been reeling from intense heat over the past few days, with temperatures touching as high as 42 degrees Celsius. However, the national capital may soon get relief, with rain likely in the coming days. Light rainfall is also expected in some regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. The northeastern and southern states will likely experience light to heavy rain in the coming days.
Delhi weather forecast for today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius for today. Delhi residents can expect a partly cloudy sky, with occasional sustained surface winds. No heatwave warning has been issued for the day.
Weather forecast for the week
From May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Light rain is predicted for the national capital on April 29, bringing some respite to residents. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 km/h, later gusting up to 50 km/h. On April 30 and May 1, the sky will likely remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. ALSO READ: CAQM invokes Grap stage-I curbs as Delhi's air quality worsens to 'poor' Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could touch 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period.
Delhi air quality worsens, remains 'poor'
Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 251 at 7 am on April 28, compared with 215 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR worsened, with most locations falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 246 at 4 pm on April 27. In Gurugram, the AQI improved to 156, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 202 and 166, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI declined to 206.