Mumbai records 191 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp rise from 59 infections recorded a day before, and one fatality, the city civic body said.

With the new additions, the overall number of cases in the metropolis rose to 11,62,137 and the death toll to 19,762.

A total of 11,41,140 patients have recovered from the infection in Mumbai so far, including 219 in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 1,235 active cases, it stated.

As per the bulletin, 2,168 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,88,37,294.

Mumbai's case recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases from April 18 to 24 stood at 0.0150 per cent. The case doubling rate is 4,603 days, it said.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

