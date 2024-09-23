Mumbai's Rs 3 trillion road network to cut travel time to under an hour

Mumbai’s proposed Coastal Road marks the start of a significant transformation in the city’s infrastructure. The master plan for the ambitious Ring Road project, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), outlines a comprehensive network extending from Vadodara at the Gujarat border in the north to Alibaug in the Konkan region of Maharashtra in the south. This intricate system of roads, flyovers, reclaimed coastal roads, bridges, and underwater tunnels aims to tackle the city's persistent traffic congestion by 2029, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Ring Road project, in conjunction with the Coastal Road, promises to decongest the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and enhance public transport convenience. The full-scale infrastructure development includes additional roads, metro projects, slum redevelopment, and more, with a staggering estimated budget of Rs 3 trillion. The Ring Roads themselves will span 90.18 km, costing Rs 58,517 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ring Road network aims to offer seamless, signal-free travel across Mumbai, providing unhindered access from the northern suburbs to the southern tip of the island city, and significantly improve east-west connectivity, which has long been a challenge.

Once completed, this infrastructure will not only declutter traffic but also fuel economic growth in the region, with Mumbai’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projected to double by 2030, from $140 billion to $300 billion, according to a Niti Aayog report.

Ring Road masterplan



The MMRDA, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is overseeing the construction of multiple Ring Roads that will redefine Mumbai’s transport landscape. These Ring Roads are designed to interconnect major highways, arterial roads, and expressways, ensuring smoother travel for residents and commercial traffic alike.

First Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Coastal Road – Worli Sewri Connector – Eastern Freeway – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point.

More From This Section

Mumbai is set to introduce its first fully-integrated Ring Road, beginning at Nariman Point on the Mumbai Coastal Road and extending towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at the Worli Junction. A right turn from Worli connects commuters to the Sewri-Worli Connector, leading to the southern end of the Atal Setu. From there, the road will extend to the proposed Orange Gate Tunnel before looping back to Nariman Point via the Coastal Road, offering a seamless journey around the city.

Key infrastructure components

>Mumbai Coastal Road:

- Length: 6.7 km

- Status: Open to traffic

- Cost: Rs 9,500 crore

- Developed by: BMC

>Sewri-Worli connector:

- Length: 4.5 km

- Status: Under construction

- Completion: Expected by December 2025

- Contractor: JKumar Infra

- Developed by: MMRDA

>Eastern Freeway:

- Developed by: MMRDA

- Status: Open to traffic

>Orange Gate tunnel:

- Length: 9.5 km

- Status: Tender awarded, work to begin soon

- Projected cost: Rs 7,765 crore

- Contractor: L&T

- Developed by: MMRDA

Second Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Bandra-Worli Sea Link – WEH – Santacruz Chembur Link Road – EEH – Eastern Freeway – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point

Starting from Nariman Point on the Mumbai Coastal Road, the route connects to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extends up to the Western Express Highway (WEH), culminating at Santacruz Junction. It continues via the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), merges with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), and follows through the Eastern Freeway. The route will then pass through the upcoming Orange Gate Tunnel before reconnecting with the Mumbai Coastal Road, completing the ring around the city.

Key road segments:

>Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link)

- Bandra-Worli Sea Link

- Length: 5.6 km

- Status: Open to traffic

- Undertaken by: MSRDC

- Cost: Rs 1,306 crore

>Bandra Junction (Kalanagar) to Western Express Highway (Santacruz Junction)

- Length: 3.5 km

- Status: Open to traffic

- Maintained by: BMC

>Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR)

- Length: 6.4 km

- Status: Open to traffic

- Connects to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH)

>Eastern Freeway

- A crucial link connecting south and north Mumbai, is already operational.

>Orange Gate Tunnel

- This upcoming tunnel will connect the Eastern Freeway to the Mumbai Coastal Road at Nariman Point, completing the Second Ring Road.

Third Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Bandra-Worli Sea Link – JVLR – Kanjurmarg Junction – Eastern Freeway – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point

The route begins at Nariman Point, connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and further extends to the Bandra-Versova Link and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). From there, it heads towards the Powai-Kanjurmarg Junction, joining the Eastern Freeway Extension at Chheda Nagar Junction, merging with the Eastern Express Freeway. The road will then continue through the upcoming Orange Gate Tunnel, completing the loop back at Nariman Point via the Mumbai Coastal Road.

Current and upcoming projects



>Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link): Open to traffic

>Bandra-Versova Link: Under construction, managed by the MSRDC



>JVLR (Powai to Kanjur Marg Junction): Open to traffic

>Eastern Freeway Extension (Chheda Nagar Junction to Anand Nagar): Tender awarded, work to commence soon. The 12.96-km stretch is being developed by the MMRDA at a cost of Rs 2,790 crore

>Orange Gate Tunnel to Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point): Part of the upcoming infrastructure plans

Fourth Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Bandra Worli Sea Link – Versova Bandra Sea Link – Goregaon Mulund Link Road – Eastern Freeway – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point

Commencing at Nariman Point along the Mumbai Coastal Road and linking to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, it will extend to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link. Travellers will then move onto the Versova-Dahisar Link Road, with a right turn leading to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), ultimately reaching Airoli Junction. This route will intersect with the proposed Eastern Freeway extension, eventually merging with the operational Eastern Freeway. The project will offer a seamless connection to the upcoming Orange Gate Tunnel and circle back to Nariman Point.

Key existing and upcoming roads



>Mumbai Coastal Road at Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link (open to traffic)

>Versova-Bandra Sea Link (under construction)

- Project overseen by MSRDC; contractor: Apco Infra

>Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road

- 18.50 km in length, undertaken by BMC; projected cost: Rs 19,000 crore; tender awarded

>Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR)

- 12.20 km, Rs 14,000 crore project under BMC

- Foundation stone was laid in July 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

>Chheda Nagar Junction to Anand Nagar (extension of Eastern Freeway)

- 12.96 km; tender awarded, work to commence soon

- Undertaken by MMRDA for Rs 2,790 crore

>Eastern Freeway (operational)

>Orange Gate Tunnel to Mumbai Coastal Road to Nariman Point

Fifth Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Versova Dahisar Link Road – Bhayander-Fountain Hotel Connector – Ghodbunder Tunnel – Thane Coastal Road – Eastern Freeway – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point

The project begins at Nariman Point, following the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and then extending to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link. It continues through the Versova-Dahisar Link Road, connecting to Mira-Bhayander and further to the Bhayander Fountain Hotel Connector on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. From Gaimukh, the route passes through the Ghodbunder-Gaimukh Tunnel and the Thane Coastal Road, linking to the Anand Nagar-Saket flyover. This directs traffic towards Chheda Nagar via the extended Eastern Freeway, culminating at the Orange Gate Tunnel and completing the ring back to the Mumbai Coastal Road.

Existing and upcoming routes



Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point) to Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Versova-Bandra Sea Link to Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road

>Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel Junction

- A 5.5-km stretch under the Public Works Department (PWD), currently configured as a 2+2 lane road, is planned for expansion. With anticipated traffic increases after the Thane Coastal Road is operational, a 3+3 lane tunnel is under consideration to ease congestion through the hilly terrain.

>Fountain Hotel Junction to Bhayander

- A proposed 10-km elevated road running parallel to the Thane Creek will provide a direct connection to the Versova-Bhayander Road, part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) infrastructure. This segment will complete the ring system, facilitating seamless movement between the cities.

>Anand Nagar to Saket

- A project undertaken by the MMRDA, covering 8.24 km, is slated to begin soon, with tenders awarded. This stretch is expected to cost Rs 1,854 crore.

>Chheda Nagar Junction to Anand Nagar

- This extension of the Eastern Freeway will connect to the Orange Gate Tunnel, completing the loop back to Nariman Point.

Sixth Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Versova Bandra Sea Link – Mira Bhayander Link Road – Alibaug Virar Corridor – Thane Coastal Road – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point,

This route starts from Nariman Point along the Mumbai Coastal Road, seamlessly linking to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and further extending to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

From there, it connects to the Versova-Dahisar Link Road, leading to the Mira-Bhayander Link Road, and continuing along the Uttan Link Road. The route then joins the Alibaug-Virar Corridor, integrating with Phase 1 of the Thane Coastal Road, before reaching the Anand Nagar-Saket flyover. Travellers will gain access to Chheda Nagar and the Anand Nagar extension of the Eastern Freeway, concluding at the Orange Gate Tunnel. The Ring Road completes its loop by returning to the Mumbai Coastal Road.

Key routes of the project



>Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point) to Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road



>Uttan Link Road, an extension of the Versova-Bhayander Link Road

Proposed and ongoing projects

>Alibaug-Virar Multi-Modal Corridor

- Under proposal stage by MSRDC

- Approximately 100 km long, estimated at Rs 60,000 crore

>Thane Coastal Road (Phase 1: Kharegaon to Gaimukh)

- 13.45 km in length, undertaken by MMRDA

- Project cost: Rs 2,799 crore (tender awarded)

>Anand Saket Flyover to Chheda Nagar Junction, extension of the Eastern Express Highway to Orange Gate Tunnel to Nariman Point

Seventh Ring Road



Route: Nariman Point – Versova Dahisar Link Road – Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway – Alibaug Virar Corridor – Atal Setu via JNPT – Orange Gate Tunnel – Nariman Point

The ambitious route begins at Nariman Point, along the Coastal Road, stretching to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link before connecting to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link. From there, it extends to the Versova-Dahisar Link Road and further links with the Mira-Bhayander Link Road, continuing on to the Uttan Link Road and the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

This comprehensive network integrates key infrastructure, including the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, and provides a crucial link to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu at JNPT Road (NH-348). The route then proceeds to the southern end of Atal Setu, where it leads into the Orange Gate Tunnel on the Eastern Freeway, looping back to Nariman Point along the Coastal Road.

Strategically planned to accommodate the projected increase in freight traffic following the development of Vadhavan Port in Palghar, the Outer Ring Road will streamline logistics and significantly boost commercial vehicle movement, providing seamless access across vital corridors.

Key infrastructure and progress



>Mumbai Coastal Road (Nariman Point to Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road)

>Uttan Link Road – extension of VBLR (tendering stage)

>Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway – 379-km expressway, an NHAI project (under construction)

- Expected to improve connectivity between Vadodara and Mumbai

>Alibaug-Virar Multi-Modal Corridor – 100 km, undertaken by MSRDC (land acquisition stage)

- Rs 60,000 crore project aimed at boosting intercity connectivity

>Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) – 21.8 km, opened for traffic in January 2024, MMRDA project

- Enhances access between JNPT and Mumbai

‘Aim is to reduce travel time to under an hour’



Speaking to The Indian Express, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee stressed that the ongoing projects are designed to cut down travel time across the city to under an hour. “When we say Mumbai in minutes, it should not take more than 59 minutes to travel from one end of the city to the other,” he said.

Mukherjee noted that these projects extend beyond merely alleviating traffic congestion, playing a crucial role in transforming the transportation framework of both Mumbai and Thane. Once completed, the Ring Road system is expected to not only ease traffic but also boost economic growth by enhancing access to vital areas. “With MMRDA, MSRDC, and BMC working together, the future of transportation in Mumbai and Thane looks promising,” Mukherjee said.