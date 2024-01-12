Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Atal Setu | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
The bridge connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district, reducing the travel time from the current two hours to approximately 15-20 minutes. Atal Setu took two decades to be built after it was conceived, during which time it has overcome environmental concerns and cost escalations.
The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.
An official release said that PM Modi's vision is to improve 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built in line with this vision, it said.

Key Events

9:55 AM

Atal Setu update: PM Modi set to inaugurate, take Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at around 3:30 pm

1:22 PM

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu important infrastructure for Mumbai: PM Modi

I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival. Thereafter, I will go to Mumbai from where I…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

12:06 PM

Mumbai trans harbour link news update: Atal Setu was ready six months before deadline, says MMRDA chief

 
Work on the 21.8-km-long Atal Setu was supposed to be completed by June 2024, but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) got the bridge ready on December 25, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee claimed today. 
 
Hindustan Times (HT) reported that MMRDA officials asked the contractors to put workers in three shifts and got the bridge ready six months before the deadline.

10:21 AM

Atal Setu: Foundation stone laid in 2016, six-lane Mumbai Trans harbour link is 21.8-km long

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December 2016.  The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

9:55 AM

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

