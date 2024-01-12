LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Atal Setu news updates today: Catch all the latest updates on the inauguration of Mumbai trans harbour link
Mumbai trans harbour link latest news LIVE: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The 21.8 kilometer bridge will ease access to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai. PM Modi will also unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the state.
First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:41 AM IST