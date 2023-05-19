Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be ready by next week, check details here

Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) is set to complete a 16.5 km sea bridge stretch by May 25-26. According to reports, the entire bridge that connects the Island city of Mumbai with Navi Mumbai by December 2023, will only open for vehicles once the entire deck for the sea link is laid.



The MTHL bridge aims to connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, mitigating traffic problems and promoting economic development. The bridge will manage around 70,000 vehicles and will be the largest sea bridge in India.



According to a Times of India report, once the deck is completed, MMRDA will focus on waterproofing, asphalting and construction of crash barriers at the sea link. The concerned authority also aims to install CCTV cameras, lampposts and toll infrastructure.



Metropolitan commissioner S V R Srinivas told TOI, "The entire deck will be laid by May 25-26, after which vehicles will be allowed to take the bridge."



"After the launch of the entire deck, all energies will be utilised for waterproofing, asphalting, and construction of cash barriers," Srinivas added. MMRDA installing AI cameras

MMRDA is also installing Artificial Intelligence based cameras, and it is expected that the AI cameras will help in reducing congestion on the roads.



AI cameras will assist the control room in getting aware of the vehicle breakdown on the bridge, and the authorities can subsequently tow away the broken-down vehicles via the emergency lane.



The MMRDA will build the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) at a cost of ₹18,000 crore. The Harbour Link is aimed to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



The development of MTHL will significantly reduce the travelling time, as now it will only take 15 to 20 minutes from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.



Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is developing this project, and it is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency.