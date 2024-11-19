Musk's SpaceX launches Isro's GSAT-20 satellite, marks first collaboration

Billionaire ELon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation ’s (Isro) communication satellite, GSAT-N2, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The advanced satellite was carried aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant milestone as India’s first collaboration with the global space tech giant.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12.01 am (India time) on November 19 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral. It placed GSAT-N2, developed by New Space India Limited (Nsil), into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director of Nsil, Isro’s commercial arm, was quoted by NDTV as saying that the satellite had been placed in orbit with precision.

This launch is the first of many anticipated commercial collaborations between Isro and SpaceX, highlighting a growing global partnership in the space sector.

What is the GSAT-N2 satellite and its importance?

GSAT-N2, also known as GSAT-20, is an advanced communication satellite jointly developed by Isro’s Satellite Centre and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. It has a data transmission capacity of 48 Gbps and is meant to improve broadband services and enable in-flight connectivity across India.

Continuing the legacy of the GSAT series, the satellite will provide critical communication infrastructure for India’s Smart Cities Mission. It is designed to operate for 14 years and features 32 user beams: eight narrow spot beams to serve the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams for the rest of the country. These beams are supported by hub stations located within mainland India.

The satellite also incorporates a Ka-Band high-throughput communication payload, significantly enhancing data transmission capabilities. Isro highlighted the satellite’s potential to improve nationwide communication networks.

Why did Isro choose SpaceX for the mission?

Historically, Isro has relied on French launch service provider Arianespace for heavy payload launches using Ariane rockets. However, Isro lacks operational launch vehicles to handle the GSAT-N2’s 4,700 kg payload.

India’s primary launch vehicle, LVM-3, can carry payloads up to 4,000 kg, thus rendering it incapable of carrying the GSAT payload- making SpaceX’s Falcon 9 the ideal choice for this mission. The Falcon 9 rocket was selected for its ability to carry heavier payloads and its established reliability in space missions.

About SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

The Falcon 9 rocket is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the safe and efficient transport of payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. SpaceX describes the Falcon 9 as the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket, noting that its reusability significantly reduces the cost of space access by enabling the reuse of its most expensive components.

For this mission, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster completed its 19th flight. The same booster had previously supported several missions, including SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 13 Starlink missions. This track record underscores Falcon 9’s reliability and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice for global space agencies and private organisations alike.

