Home / India News / Over Rs 1,100 cr property tax collected in Delhi this quarter: MCD Mayor

Over Rs 1,100 cr property tax collected in Delhi this quarter: MCD Mayor

Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation was making losses before despite collecting taxes earlier also. The people of Delhi have shown faith in the Aam Aadmi Party government, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collected over Rs 1,110 crore as property tax in the April to June quarter, a surge of over 40 per cent from the same period of time the previous year.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the number of taxpayers has also increased to around 7.17 lakh.

"A property tax of Rs 1,113 crore has been collected by the MCD," Oberoi said, adding that the figure was higher than that of 2021 and 2022.

Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation was making losses before despite collecting taxes earlier also. The people of Delhi have shown faith in the Aam Aadmi Party government, she said.

In 2021-22, the property tax collected was Rs 695 crore, while it was Rs 540 crore in 2020-21.

Lauding the higher tax collection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said that people are voluntarily paying their taxes due to the presence of an honest government in Delhi.

"Earlier, people did not pay taxes during BJP's rule. They thought that the tax they paid would be stolen. Now, after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, people themselves have come forward and started paying taxes. They have faith that since there is an honest government now, every penny will be spent on the development of the people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

Vice-Admiral Atul Anand takes over as Additional Secretary, DMA

SC pulls up Delhi govt for not starting Delhi-Meerut rapid rail on time

Need to ensure our interest is best served: Jaishankar on Ind-Russia trade

Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Bitcoin scam surfaced during BJP regime

States must focus on transparency with regard to finances: NITI Aayog CEO

Topics :Property taxDelhiMCDAAP government

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story