NALSAR row: SC pulls up BCI over circular, backs students' right to protest

The Supreme Court on Friday took a stern view of a Bar Council of India (BCI) circular directing all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 batch graduate of NALSAR University of Law as advocates, saying students have a right to protest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the BCI has nothing to do in the matter as it was a dialogue between him and the students.

"They (students) have a right to protest. Who can stop them," the CJI, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said.

"It's a dialogue between me and students. Who are they (BCI) to interfere," the CJI said.

The observations came after a plea challenging the BCI circular was mentioned for urgent listing. The bench issued notice to the BCI seeking its response on the plea and directed that no punitive action be taken against the students or faculty of the NALSAR at the instance of the BCI or any other state bar councils. ALSO READ: CJI Kant terms BCI's move against Nalsar students as totally uncalled for The counsel appearing for the BCI told the bench that the circular has been withdrawn. The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. On August 13, the BCI directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law as advocates until further orders, but reversed this order within hours after an uproar on social media.