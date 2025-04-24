Home / India News / Nation united in fight on terrorism, says Nitish Kumar on Pahalgam attack

Kumar also reaffirmed his political alignment, saying, 'I made a mistake in the past, but I will stay with the NDA forever'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the attack in Pahalgam. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Madhubani (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the attack in Pahalgam, emphasising that the entire country stands united in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at a government function in Madhubani in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar also reaffirmed his political alignment, saying, "I made a mistake in the past, but I will stay with the NDA forever."  "The attack at Pahalgam left the entire nation devastated. It was a heinous act. We all condemn it. The entire country is united in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Stating that he had "made mistakes" in the past by joining hands with the Opposition, the Bihar CM said, "I will stay with NDA forever. I went 'idhar udhar' in the past. But now, I am with the NDA and will remain with the alliance forever".

Kumar added that he had requested the PM to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Patna on May 4.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that this major event is being hosted in Bihar," he said.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

