ED raids FIITJEE offices in Delhi-NCR amid money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at eight locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation involving FIITJEE, a coaching institute. The action follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, based on complaints from concerned parents.

“ED is carrying out searches at eight locations in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case related to promoters and owners of a coaching centre. Action is being taken following multiple FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the matter,” said sources.

In January 2025, several FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly shut down without notice. Parents alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year, but the centres closed without informing them, leaving the future of 12,000 students uncertain.

Sources further added that the ED searches are being carried out at the residential premises of key individuals, including one of the promoters, Dinesh Kumar Goel, as well as at several offices.

“Allegations include diversion of funds collected from coaching centres for personal gains and towards other entities,” the source added.

FIITJEE is an educational institute offering preparation programmes for engineering entrance exams and operates 73 centres nationwide.

A case has been registered against FIITJEE Ltd, its managing director Dinesh Kumar Goel, and several other officials for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities. The charges include criminal breach of trust (Section 406), cheating and dishonest conduct (Section 420), criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B), and common intention (Section 34) under the Indian Penal Code.

In February, Noida deputy commissioner of police Rambadan Singh stated that notices were issued to the account holders and owners of the centre. However, no response was received. A report by the Times of India suggested that as many as 300 accounts linked to the fraud case involving a FIITJEE centre were traced and frozen, and nearly Rs 60 lakh were seized by the police.