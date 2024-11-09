Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Legal Services Day 2024: Celebrating equal access to justice

National Legal Services Day 2024: Celebrating equal access to justice

Every year on November 9, we celebrate National Legal Services Day. It emphasises on the value of equitable access to justice and the empowerment of marginalised populations

National Legal Services Day 2024
National Legal Services Day 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
An important event in India is National Legal Services Day, which is celebrated on November 9 every year. This day serves as a platform to promote legal awareness and ensure access to justice for all citizens, especially those from marginalised communities.
Through a number of projects and activities, this day aims to educate people about their legal rights and promote mechanisms for dispute resolution in order to create a more equitable society. Beyond just being observed, National Legal Services Day is important because it inspires people and increases public awareness of the free legal aid that is available. 

National Legal Services Day: Date

In response to Chief Justice A.S. Anand's call during the First Annual Meet, all Legal Services Authorities observe November 9th as "Legal Services Day" every year.
On September 12, 1998, in New Delhi, the State Legal Services Authorities (NALSA) held their first Annual Meeting. During this meeting, they reviewed the status of current programs and decided to improve and simplify legal aid initiatives across India.

National Legal Services Day 2024: History 

On November 9, 1995, the Legal Services Authorities Act was created with the intention of providing legal aid to underprivileged and marginalised individuals. The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was established on December 5, 1995, as a result of this historic law. 
National Legal Services Day has been observed every year since. Raising awareness of the availability of free legal aid and alternative dispute resolution procedures is the main goal of the day. The purpose of the day is to provide people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer free legal assistance.

What is the significance of Legal Services Day?

In order to guarantee justice for everyone, the day is significant. The day promotes giving everyone support and legal protection, particularly to the poorer and disadvantaged segments of society. 
In order to guarantee that everyone has access to justice, the day also aims to raise public understanding of the law and facilitate the mediation of disputes. The National Legal Services Authority is essential in providing justice to the underprivileged and marginalised through legal awareness campaigns, Lok Adalats, and other programs. 
 
First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

