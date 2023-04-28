Home / India News / National tourism policy will be finalised in 2 months: Union Minister

National tourism policy will be finalised in 2 months: Union Minister

'Massive opportunities' for conglomerates and start-ups in the sector, says G Kishan Reddy

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
National tourism policy will be finalised in 2 months: Union Minister

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government will in some two months finalise a national policy for tourism, union minister G Kishan Reddy has said.
The policy aims to make India the most-sought-after travel destination and seeks a near ten-fold increase in foreign tourist arrivals to 100 million by 2047. The draft policy was released last year and its final version is before the union cabinet.

"We have held discussions with state governments and industry stakeholders," said tourism minister Reddy while interacting with reporters at a roadshow organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on Thursday.
The government is keen to develop tourism in a mission-mode and capitalise on India's G-20 presidency to showcase the country's attractions and diversity. Private sector investment is being sought to spur growth.

"There are massive opportunities for both conglomerates and start-ups in the sector," he said.
Along with the Centre, state governments too are framing policies to draw more visitors and encourage investments. This, the states hope, will increase their gross domestic product and create more jobs.

Saurabh Vijay, the Maharashtra government's principal secretary, said the state is reviewing its tourism policy to boost investments. The state government has also come up with a 'one district one destination' scheme for comprehensive development. Upgradation of state tourism corporation resorts has been carried out and a calendar of festivals planned to attract tourists, Vijay said.
The Gujarat government, which has developed tourism infrastructure in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, will soon issue tenders for developing five tent cities offering accommodation facilities to tourists, said state tourism secretary Hareet Shukla.

Gujarat is also working on a draft policy to attract more airlines and aviation sector investments, he said.

Also Read

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt

Alternative fuel start-up Buyofuel raises Rs 11.5 cr in series A funding

Start-up meltdown continues as pre-IPO investors look to sell stake

Start-up Odisha growth fund gets Rs 1,000 cr commitment, disbursal in 5 yrs

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

Most pollution boards financially surplus but don't spend on infra: Study

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

Cong demands expulsion of Yatnal for calling Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya'

Topics :Krishna ReddyIndian tourismTourism industryTourism Ministry

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story