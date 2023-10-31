National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

Today is the birth anniversary of the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel . The day is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas throughout the country. He was born on October 31, 1875, into a landowning family of Leva Patidar caste in Nadiad village of Kheda district, Gujarat.

Patel was Gandhi's one of the initial political lieutenants, who played the pivotal role in organising non-violent civil disobedience among Kheda, Borsad and Bardoli against the British Raj. This made him one of the most influential people in Gujarat.

Patel was appointed as the 49th president of the Indian National Congress. After independence, he became India's first home minister and Deputy Prime Minister. He also played a key role in organising relief efforts for partition refugees who came to Punjab and Delhi from Pakistan and also made efforts to restore peace.

The Iron Man of India took his last breath on December 15, 1950, in Bombay after facing a severe heart attack.

National Unity day To pay tribute to Sardar Patel, the Government of India announced in 2014 to celebrate this day as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

He achieved an incredible milestone of persuading almost 565 self-governing princely states, which were released from British suzerainty, to accede to the Union of India. Sardar Patel was committed to the integration of the newly independent country, and that earned him the tag of "Iron Man of India."

The life of Sardar Patel inspires generations, here are some of his best quotes.