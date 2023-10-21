NCP's Supriya Sule raises concern over Mumbai's decreasing air quality

NCP MP Supriya Sule raised concern over the declining air quality of Mumbai and the increasing pollution in the city.

Launching an attack on the Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra, Sule said, "The present government is not paying attention to the growing pollution in the state. Mumbai's pollution should be discussed and policymakers should pay attention to it."

Supriya Sule claimed that this government (Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena) is not discussing pollution nor taking any decision.

Sule said that it is an "insensitive and fake government". They can only break houses, break parties," she added.

Former Union Minister Arvind Sawant also took a dig at the Shinde Government over the increasing pollution.

"Uddhav Thackeray ji protected the 'Lungs of the #Mumbai' Aarey Forest. You are attacking the Lungs of the Mumbai! Not only BMC, but govt is also equally responsible for Mumbai pollution!", he said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, earlier slammed the Eknath Shinde Government for the increasing pollution in the state of Maharashtra. He blamed Shinde for directing BMC to install air purifiers in Mumbai, by cutting down trees.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray wrote to the Centre over the issue of poor air quality in Mumbai and increased pollution in the state of Maharashtra.

The air quality in Mumbai on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an air quality index of 115. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Safar-India, the air quality at Kalanagar in Bandra Kurla area touched 178.