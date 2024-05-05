Home / India News / NCRTC's 1st electric vehicle charging station operational at Sahibabad RRTS

NCRTC's 1st electric vehicle charging station operational at Sahibabad RRTS

According to the statement, they could also use the slow charging facility at the station to charge their four-wheelers in three hours and two-wheelers in one and a half hours

NCRTC has been striving to minimise its ecological footprint since the inception of India's first regional rail project implementation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad has been made operational, a statement said on Sunday.

Situated at gate number 1 of the Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, the newly operational EV charging station boasts a comprehensive array of charging units catering to various electric vehicle models, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This step is one of the many measures for ensuring last-mile connectivity, the statement stated, adding that it will allow people to charge their four-wheelers in just one hour using the fast charging facility.

According to the statement, they could also use the slow charging facility at the station to charge their four-wheelers in three hours and two-wheelers in one and a half hours.

Furthermore, users will have the convenience of paying for the electricity consumed per unit-wise through the same mobile application, with the added flexibility of online payment options, it said.

In the near future, EV charging facilities will be extended to other operational RRTS stations, including Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North, the statement said.

NCRTC has been striving to minimise its ecological footprint since the inception of India's first regional rail project implementation.

As part of its commitment to the national solar mission and the promotion of clean and sustainable energy sources, NCRTC also adopted a solar policy in March 2021. This policy outlines NCRTC's goal to increase the share of renewable energy by generating about 11 MW peak in-house solar power on the rooftop of stations, depots, and other buildings for non-traction purposes over the next five years, it added.

Also Read

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail extended: Check station, tickets details here

Namo Bharat RRTS train trial conducted from Delhi's Duhai to Modi Nagar

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

More women to be employed in upcoming stretch of RRTS corridor: Reports

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: K'taka HM Parameshwara

Delhi Police busts two manufacturing units making adulterated spices

Will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Vemula's family: Cong

Indian Embassy in China holds meeting with students hit by Covid visa bans

In conflict-torn Manipur, youngsters take up arms to 'protect' villages

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Railways transport

First Published: May 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story