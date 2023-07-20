Home / India News / NCW formally directs Twitter India to remove 'disgraceful' Manipur video

NCW formally directs Twitter India to remove 'disgraceful' Manipur video

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum during a protest rally against the May 4 incident, in Churachandpur

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) said Thursday it has formally directed Twitter India to remove a video that shows the "disgraceful act" of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in the violence-hit Manipur.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

"NCW has formally directed the Head, Public Policy at @TwitterIndia to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offense (sic)," the NCW said in a tweet.

Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.

A spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said, "The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who were pleading to their captors."

More than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

