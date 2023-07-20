Home / India News / Cases pending in courts cross 5-crore mark: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Cases pending in courts cross 5-crore mark: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

"The disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary. The government has no direct role in the disposal of cases in courts," he pointed out

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cases pending in various courts in the country have crossed the five-crore mark, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said over 5.02 crore cases were pending in various courts -- the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts and subordinate courts.

"As per data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management System (ICMIS) by the Supreme Court of India, as on July 1, there are 69,766 cases pending in the Supreme Court.

"Total number of cases pending in the high courts and the district and subordinate courts as on July 14 are 60,62,953 and 4,41,35,357 respectively, as per information made available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG)," he said.

Pendency of cases in courts can be attributed to several factors, including non-availability of adequate number of judges and judicial officers, supporting court staff and physical infrastructure, complexity of facts involved, nature of evidence, cooperation of stakeholders such as the Bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants, he said.

Proper application of rules and procedures also play a role.

Other factors that lead to delay in the disposal of cases include lack of prescribed time frame by respective courts for disposal of various kinds of cases, frequent adjournments and lack of adequate arrangement to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing, he added.

"The disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary. The government has no direct role in the disposal of cases in courts," he pointed out.

"Further, it is also informed that the criminal justice system functions on assistance by various agencies such as police, prosecution, forensic labs, handwriting experts and medico-legal experts. Delay in providing assistance by allied agencies also entails delay in disposal of cases," Meghwal said.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

Over 450,000 cases pending before courts in Assam: State Law Minister

Par panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 yrs on priority

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Issue not that it's a shame for nation but women's trauma: Rahul Gandhi

India's G20 presidency strived to strengthen EWG legacy: Bhupender Yadav

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against Gujarat HC order in defamation case

WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup-deaths case in Cameroon

India engaged with Germany for return of baby Ariha Shah, says MEA

Topics :Rajya SabhaCourt casesMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story