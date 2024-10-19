NCW gets new chief: Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar replaces Rekha Sharma

The Narendra Modi government appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday. She succeeds Rekha Sharma, whose term as NCW chief concluded on August 6.

"NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Smt. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women," the commission announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the official notification issued the same day, Rahatkar’s appointment has been made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, and will span three years or until she turns 65, whichever comes first. Her tenure commences with immediate effect, and the appointment will be published in the Gazette of India.

Alongside Rahatkar's appointment, the government has also introduced new members to the NCW. Archana Majumdar has been named a member of the commission, with her tenure also set at three years, as confirmed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Who is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar?

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar is a prominent leader and advocate for women’s rights, known for her extensive work in public service. She served as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021, where she spearheaded several impactful initiatives. These included "Sakshama," which supported acid attack survivors, "Prajwala," which connected self-help groups to central government schemes, and "Suhita," a 24/7 helpline service for women.

During her tenure, Rahatkar focused on legal reforms addressing critical issues such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, anti-triple talaq measures, and the establishment of anti-human trafficking units. Additionally, she launched digital literacy programmes and a publication called "Saad," dedicated to women's issues.

More From This Section

Before her role as chairperson, Rahatkar served as the Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) from 2007 to 2010. She was also a key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holding the position of national general secretary of the party’s Mahila Morcha (women's wing) for two terms between 2010 and 2014, before becoming its national president in 2014.

Rahatkar holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics and a master’s degree in History from the University of Pune. She is the author of several books, including Vidhilikhit, which addresses women’s legal issues, and Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads.

Her contributions to women's empowerment have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from the National Literary Council.

(With agency inputs)