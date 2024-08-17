NCW inquiry uncovers lapses in security, infra in Kolkata rape-murder case

A two-member inquiry committee constituted by the National Commission for Women (NCW) investigated the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and submitted its preliminary findings uncovering lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation. The NCW in a statement said on Friday that the site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a distressing incident reported by the media involving the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The Commission, deeply concerned by the gravity of the situation, has promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter," it said.

"On 10 August 2024, the NCW addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident. The Commission's involvement was triggered by a media report captioned "Kolkata rape-murder: Hospital official told doctor's family she died by suicide, say sources," which revealed shocking details surrounding the death of the trainee doctor," it added.

The two-member inquiry committee constituted by the NCW included Delina Khondgup, an NCW Member, and Soma Chaudhary, an Advocate appointed by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

"The Commission constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee to investigate the case, consisting of Delina Khondgup, NCW Member, and Soma Chaudhary, an Advocate appointed by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority. The Committee arrived in Kolkata on 12 August 2024 and has been rigorously examining the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement from NCW said.

The Inquiry Committee of the NCW found that no security guards were present during the incident, and there was insufficient security coverage for on-call duty interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.

"The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation," the statement said.

"There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police," it added.

The NCW is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable. In light of the serious lapses uncovered, the Commission urges immediate corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, a nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18, per the official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday.

Notably, the strike has been called by IMA amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

The incident triggered massive protests. On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, forcing the security personnel to disperse the crowd.