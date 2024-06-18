Home / India News / NCW receives 12,600 complaints so far in 2024, highest from UP, Delhi

The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence

NCW, NCW logo
There were 493 complaints of sexual harassment with NCW. (NCW Logo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
As many as 12,600 complaints have been received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) so far this year, with Uttar Pradesh achieving the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of complaints, according to official data.

The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence. It stood at 3,107, according to the NCW data.

This was followed by 3,544 complaints of domestic violence. Dowry harassment complaints stood at 1,957, molestation complaints at 817, police apathy against women complaints at 518, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 657, the data showed.

There were 493 complaints of sexual harassment, 339 of cyber crime, 345 of stalking and 206 of honour crimes, it stated.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 6,470 followed by Delhi at 1,113 and Maharashtra at 762, according to the data.

Bihar recorded 584 complaints, Madhya Pradesh 514, Haryana 506, Rajasthan 408, Tamil Nadu 301, West Bengal 306 and Karnataka 305.

Topics :NCWUttar PradeshWomen's rightsMaharashtraHaryanaTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

