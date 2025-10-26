NDMC starts phase two of mist sprayer project to curb pollution in Lutyens

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the second phase of its "mist sprayer project" on Sunday along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue roads to help curb rising air pollution.

The civic body, in a statement, said that the continuation follows the successful first phase at Lodhi Road.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "very poor" category, prompting NDMC to intensify efforts for dust suppression, smog reduction, greenery enhancement, and public awareness, NDMC Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Mist sprayers mounted on electric poles release fine droplets of treated water, which help settle dust and pollutants, improving air quality.