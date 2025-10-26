Op Sindoor added colour to festivals, says PM in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath puja and said that festivals have become more vibrant this year due to success of Operation Sindoor and steps taken to eradicate the Maoist menace.

In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the prime minister said that the Chhath Puja was a confluence of devotion, affection and tradition and reflected India's social unity.

"The Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats," Modi said.

"This sight is the most beautiful example of India's social unity. No matter where you are, within the country or in any corner of the world, if you get the opportunity, do participate in the Chhath festival," he said.

Recalling his letter to citizens on the occasion of the festival season, the prime minister said the achievements of the country have made the festive season more vibrant. "'Operation Sindoor' has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed," he said. "People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children," the prime minister said. Modi also lauded the courage of Komaram Bheem, who had fought against the atrocities of the Nizam of Hyderabad and killed an officer dispatched by him to seize the crops of farmers in the region.

"Friends, during that era, when even uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime. That young man openly challenged an officer of the Nizam named Siddiqui. The Nizam sent Siddiqui to confiscate the farmers' crops. But in this struggle against oppression, that young man killed Siddiqui," he said. Modi said Bheem also successfully managed to evade arrest and escaped from the tyrannical police of the Nizam to reach Assam. He said Komaram Bheem did not live a long life but left an indelible mark in the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community. The prime minister said on November 15 the nation will celebrate the Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas -- birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

"Just like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Komaram Bheem, there have been many other great luminaries in our tribal communities. I urge you to definitely read about them," Modi said. PM Modi also said that the national song 'Vande Mataram' depicted a vibrant and magnificent image of India, and urged citizens to make the 150th year of the song memorable by carrying forward its values for future generations. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat Radio' address, he said many programmes related to 'Vande Mataram' will be organised throughout the country to commemorate 150 years of the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.

In his 30-minute address, the prime minister touched upon several unique initiatives undertaken by citizens in different parts of the country, including efforts to revive mangroves in Gujarat, setting up of Garbage Cafes in Chhattisgarh and attempts to revive lakes in Bengaluru. The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the paramilitary forces -- BSF and CRPF -- to induct Indian dog breeds in their units and recalled that a Mudhol Hound had won laurels at a competition leaving behind dogs of foreign breeds. "Our indigenous dogs have also displayed amazing courage. Last year, during a patrol in a Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh, an indigenous dog of CRPF detected 8 kg of explosives," Modi said.

He said the BSF and CRPF have inducted Indian breeds such as Rampur Hounds, Mudhol Hounds, Mongrels, Kombai and Pandikona in their dog squads and some of these will take part in the parade organised at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. Modi also lauded the efforts to cultivate coffee in Odisha's Koraput, which is benefiting people in the region. "There are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion. There also are many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee," the prime minister said.