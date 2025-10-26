Home / India News / About 8k schools with zero enrolment employ 20k teachers in India: Report

About 8k schools with zero enrolment employ 20k teachers in India: Report

In a peculiar case, West Bengal accounted for 17,965 such teachers, along with the highest number of schools without enrolments (3,812)

classroom, class, school
While Telangana had 1,016 teachers employed in these schools, Madhya Pradesh employed 223. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Close to 8,000 schools across the country had zero enrolments during the 2024-25 academic session, with West Bengal accounting for most such schools, followed by Telangana, according to official data.

A total of 20,817 teachers were employed in the schools with zero enrolments. In a peculiar case, West Bengal accounted for 17,965 such teachers, along with the highest number of schools without enrolments (3,812).

According to the Ministry of Education's statistics, 7,993 schools had zero enrolments, down by over 5,000 from the previous year's count of 12,954.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura had no such schools.

"School education is a state subject, states have been advised to address the issue of zero enrolments in schools. Some states have merged some schools for optimum utilisation of resources such as infrastructure as well as staff," a senior official told PTI.

There were no schools with zero enrolment in the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh, according to the data.

Delhi also had no schools with zero enrolments.

The second highest number of such schools was in Telangana (2,245), followed by Madhya Pradesh (463).

While Telangana had 1,016 teachers employed in these schools, Madhya Pradesh employed 223.

Uttar Pradesh had 81 such schools. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) had announced that it is preparing to revoke the recognition of its affiliated schools across the state that have recorded zero student enrolment for the past three consecutive academic years.

Over 33 lakh students across the country are enrolled in more than 1 lakh single-teacher schools, with Andhra Pradesh recording the highest number of these schools, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

However, when it comes to student enrolment in schools with a single teacher, Uttar Pradesh tops the list, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

The number of single-teacher schools decreased from 1,18,190 in 202223 to 1,10,971 in 202324, recording a drop of around six per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

2020 riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on Monday

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe that killed 41 at actor Vijay's rally

Cyclone Montha: Andhra govt prepares plan for relief, essential supplies

Maharashtra woman doctor's suicide: Sub-inspector, techie arrested

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'very poor', govt eyes cloud seeding solution

Topics :Schoolsschools in IndiaTeachers

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story