Home / India News / NDRF calls off operation in Maharashtra landslide, death toll at 27

NDRF calls off operation in Maharashtra landslide, death toll at 27

The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Press Trust of India Mumbai
These include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one corpse has not been identified as yet, they added. (Photo: ANI twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is guardian minister of Raigad, said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents.

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on Sunday.

These include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one corpse has not been identified as yet, they added.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the remote tribal village, which is at least an hour away from a motorable road, were fully or partially buried in the landslide that took place around 10:30pm on July 19.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi, some 80 kilometres from Mumbai, after calling it off the previous evening due to darkness and inclement weather.

Also Read

Maharashtra's Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rain

Maha CM checks monsoon preparedness, asks for structural audit of buildings

Death toll in landslide at Maha village climbs to 27; 81 untraced on day 3

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

Good coordination between Centre, Gujarat govt during Cyclone Biparjoy

Don't merge Ananthapuri FM with Akashvani AM radio station in Kerala: Cong

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

Plea on free sanitary pads for class 6-12 girls to be heard by SC on Monday

Rumours, fake news major menace fuelling violence in Manipur: Officials

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

Topics :MaharashtraNDRF

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story