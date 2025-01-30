LIVE news: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for the construction of a migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay which he said would hold as many as 30,000 people. The announcement came on Wednesday, as the Republican president signed his first major piece of legislation, the Laken Riley Act. He said the facility at the US Navy base in Cuba, which would be separate from its high-security military prison, would house "the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people". Trump had campaigned for a second term on the promise of leading a “mass deportation” campaign, targeting the nearly 11 million undocumented people living in the US.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said that his Yamuna water remark was in context of public health crisis due to drinking water quality in Delhi. He further said that statements on Yamuna water were made to highlight severe toxicity, contamination of raw water received from Haryana. He added that raw water received from Haryana recently is highly contaminated and extremely poisonous for human health. The Election Commission had sought evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He said on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices." Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.