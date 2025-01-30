LIVE news: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for the construction of a migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay which he said would hold as many as 30,000 people. The announcement came on Wednesday, as the Republican president signed his first major piece of legislation, the Laken Riley Act. He said the facility at the US Navy base in Cuba, which would be separate from its high-security military prison, would house "the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people". Trump had campaigned for a second term on the promise of leading a “mass deportation” campaign, targeting the nearly 11 million undocumented people living in the US.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said that his Yamuna water remark was in context of public health crisis due to drinking water quality in Delhi. He further said that statements on Yamuna water were made to highlight severe toxicity, contamination of raw water received from Haryana. He added that raw water received from Haryana recently is highly contaminated and extremely poisonous for human health. The Election Commission had sought evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He said on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices." Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.
60 bureaucrats, 10 police officers transferred in Manipur
The Manipur government has transferred 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers with immediate effect, an official notification said. Director General of State Academy of Training, Paulunthang Vaiphei, has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, while Anurag Bajpai, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will be the Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries).
10:26 AM
News update: Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport
10:21 AM
News update: Black Hawk that collided with passenger plane was on training flight at time of crash, says CNN
9:55 AM
60 passengers, 4 crew members were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter
The Washington Post said multiple bodies had been pulled from the water. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.
9:47 AM
Search operation underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation following information about suspected movement of terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said. The search operation was jointly launched by police and CRPF in Dorhu, Basti and adjoining forest area in Bhaderwah at 8:30 am.
9:39 AM
There are fatalities from Washington plane crash: US Senator Cruz
US Senator Ted Cruz said there were fatalities after a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. In a statement on X, Cruz said: " While we don't know yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities."
9:31 AM
Washington Ronald Reagan Airport halts take-offs, landings after incident
Washington Ronald Reagan Airport has suspended all aircraft take-offs and landings in response to an incident at the airfield, the airport operator said in a post on X. Emergency teams are responding to a small aircraft that is in the Potomac River in the vicinity of the airport.
9:20 AM
News update: There are many agencies working on the response right now, says White House press secretary
9:16 AM
USDA inspector general escorted out of her office after defying White House
Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn't believe the administration had followed proper protocols.
9:04 AM
Harish Kumar Gupta appointed new DGP of Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) under full additional charge. A 1992 batch IPS officer, Gupta will replace D Tirumala Rao as the DGP after the latter's superannuation from service on January 31.
8:50 AM
Small aircraft down near Washington's Reagan Airport; takeoffs, landings halted
Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby. DC Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene.