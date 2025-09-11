Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30
LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nepal Protest
Smoke billows out after Nepal's office of the Attorney General and the SC were set on fire by agitators amid massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept.9,2025. Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the protests.(Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns amid protests
Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of massive protests triggered by a sweeping social-media ban. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured after violent clashes between Gen Z demonstrators and police forces. In response to the escalating unrest, the army intervened, urging protesters to step back and maintain peace.
 
Ex-PM’s wife critically injured 
Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, sustained severe burn injuries after a mob set fire to their house in the Dallu area of Kathmandu on Tuesday. Trapped inside the home during the attack, Chitrakar is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a media report on Wednesday. Initial reports suggested that she had succumbed to her injuries, but The Kathmandu Post later confirmed that her condition remains critical but stable.
 
IndiGo resumes flights to Kathmandu, adds relief services
IndiGo Airlines announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu starting September 11. The airline will operate four daily scheduled flights between India and Nepal. In addition, IndiGo will operate two special relief flights on the same day, subject to regulatory approvals. The relief flights will be offered at special fares to help stranded passengers return home amid the ongoing unrest.  According to media reports, at least five juvenile inmates were killed in clashes with security forces, while over 7,000 prisoners reportedly escaped from jails nationwide during the unrest.
 

10:49 AM

Massive gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70 others

Mexico City's mayor said late Wednesday that three people had died and 70 were injured in the explosion of a gas tanker truck along a major Mexico City highway. Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion under a highway overpass an “emergency” that burned 18 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition.

9:16 AM

ED conducts raids across multiple states in Rs 650 crore fake ITC case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged fake GST input tax credit claim of Rs 650 crore, news agency PTI reported.
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

