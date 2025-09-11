LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns amid protests

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of massive protests triggered by a sweeping social-media ban. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured after violent clashes between Gen Z demonstrators and police forces. In response to the escalating unrest, the army intervened, urging protesters to step back and maintain peace.

Ex-PM’s wife critically injured

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, sustained severe burn injuries after a mob set fire to their house in the Dallu area of Kathmandu on Tuesday. Trapped inside the home during the attack, Chitrakar is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a media report on Wednesday. Initial reports suggested that she had succumbed to her injuries, but The Kathmandu Post later confirmed that her condition remains critical but stable.

IndiGo resumes flights to Kathmandu, adds relief services

IndiGo Airlines announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu starting September 11. The airline will operate four daily scheduled flights between India and Nepal. In addition, IndiGo will operate two special relief flights on the same day, subject to regulatory approvals. The relief flights will be offered at special fares to help stranded passengers return home amid the ongoing unrest. According to media reports, at least five juvenile inmates were killed in clashes with security forces, while over 7,000 prisoners reportedly escaped from jails nationwide during the unrest.