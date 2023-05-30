Home / India News / Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

On June 3, the Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys campuses in an IT SEZ in Indore and leave for New Delhi later in the day, the sources said

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachand will visit the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and also an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh during his India trip beginning on Wednesday, official sources said on Tuesday.

Prachanda, along with a high-level delegation, will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial bilateral ties. After official engagements in New Delhi, he will arrive in Indore on June 2 and travel to neighbouring Ujjain district where he will offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlings (major places of worship of Lord Shiva) in the country, the sources said. He will also visit a solid waste management plant in Indore the same day, they said. On June 3, the Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys campuses in an IT SEZ in Indore and leave for New Delhi later in the day, the sources said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in the honour of Prachanda in Indore on June 2, they said. On Tuesday, Chouhan chaired a meeting with senior officials in Indore through video-conferencing to review preparations for the tour of the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader who assumed office in December 2022. The CM directed officials to make adequate arrangements for Prachanda's MP visit during which cultural events will also be organised, the sources added.

Also Read

2022: MP becomes home of African cheetahs, Ujjain gets Mahakal Lok corridor

Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry

Indore temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 36, temple officials booked

Nepal PM to visit India soon; Prachanda's first foreign trip after polls

Traffic diversion at Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works: DIAL

Unruly passenger behaviour incidents not helpful, says Air India CEO

Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory fails to deliver even one train set for FY23

MSME Secretary Bidyut Bihari Swain appointed as UPSC member: Official

Wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Delhi Police source

Topics :Pushpa Kamal PrachandaNepalIndiaIndore

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story