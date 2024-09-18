Net direct tax collection rises 16.12% to Rs 9.95 trillion till Sep 17

Net direct tax collection grew 16.12 per cent to over Rs 9.95 trillion so far this fiscal on higher advance tax mop up.

Refunds worth over Rs 2.05 trillion were issued, a 56.49 per cent jump over the same period last fiscal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The net personal income tax (PIT) collection grew 19 per cent to Rs 5.15 trillion between April 1 and September 17. Corporate tax collection went up 10.55 per cent to over Rs 4.52 trillion.

Revenues from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) stood at Rs 26,154 crore.

After taking into account refunds, net collection from PIT and corporate taxes stood at Rs 9,95,766 crore so far this fiscal, a growth of 16.12 per cent over the year-ago period.