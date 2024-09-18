Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to meet industrialists in Kolkata on Sep 20

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to visit Kolkata on September 20, where he will meet with businessmen from across the country and abroad to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

The proposed visit is part of the ‘Road to GIS’ series, under which interactive sessions are being planned with industrialists in different parts of the country. He has already showcased the state’s potential in Bengaluru and Mumbai in previous months. The state capital, Bhopal, is set to host the Global Investors Summit on February 7 and 8, 2025.

Kolkata is one of the most prominent industrial centres in the eastern part of the country, with major capabilities in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and steel. Leading industrialists based in West Bengal have been invited to the event.