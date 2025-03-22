Fire chief denies saying 'no cash found' in blaze at Delhi HC judge's home

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg refuted reports suggesting he had said that no cash was discovered during firefighting operations at the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

His clarification followed earlier news reports that attributed to him a statement claiming firefighters had not discovered any cash while extinguishing the fire at the judge’s official residence on Friday.

ALSO READ: Judge in Delhi cash row was named in CBI's 2018 sugar mill fraud case A PTI report quoted Garg as saying, "Soon after dousing the flames, we informed the police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot. Our firefighters did not find any cash during their firefighting operation." However, Garg later denied making this remark, saying, "The statement being run by PTI is not my statement."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Collegium has initiated an inquiry into the incident following allegations that a significant amount of cash was found at Justice Varma’s residence during the fire. The Collegium has also reportedly recommended his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

Amid ongoing speculation, the Supreme Court issued a clarification emphasising that Justice Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad High Court was unrelated to the alleged cash discovery. The court reiterated that the transfer decision was independent of the inquiry.

"There is misinformation and rumours being spread regarding the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma," the Supreme Court stated in a press note, dismissing any link between the transfer and the alleged cash recovery.

