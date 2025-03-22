LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault

Authorities have arrested 14 more individuals, including 10 juveniles, in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, bringing the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official confirmed on Friday. The official also stated that three additional FIRs have been registered regarding the incident. The unrest erupted on March 17, with large-scale stone pelting and arson reported in multiple areas. The violence was triggered by rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions had been burnt during Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-led protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Several pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour bandh in Karnataka on Saturday, March 22, from 6 am to 6 pm. The protest follows the alleged assault of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, escalating existing linguistic tensions in the region. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Siddaramaiah-led government does not support the bandh. He urged organisations to reconsider, highlighting its impact on students whose exams are underway. Authorities are preparing for potential disruptions, with additional security forces to be deployed in Belagavi and other sensitive areas. Commuters, businesses, and students have been advised that the shutdown may affect daily routines.