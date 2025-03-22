LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault

Several pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour bandh in Karnataka on Saturday, March 22, from 6 am to 6 pm. The protest follows the alleged assault of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, escalating existing linguistic tensions in the region. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Siddaramaiah-led government does not support the bandh. He urged organisations to reconsider, highlighting its impact on students whose exams are underway. Authorities are preparing for potential disruptions, with additional security forces to be deployed in Belagavi and other sensitive areas. Commuters, businesses, and students have been advised that the shutdown may affect daily routines.
Authorities have arrested 14 more individuals, including 10 juveniles, in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, bringing the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official confirmed on Friday. The official also stated that three additional FIRs have been registered regarding the incident. The unrest erupted on March 17, with large-scale stone pelting and arson reported in multiple areas. The violence was triggered by rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions had been burnt during Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-led protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
President Murmu greets people of Bihar on state formation day
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Bihar on their state formation day and said they will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination and hard work. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. The land of Bihar has been a centre of knowledge and development since ancient times," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. "I believe that the residents of Bihar will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed Bihar and a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination and hard work," she added.
Security forces arrest 7 cadres of proscribed insurgent group in separate operations in Manipur
Manipur Police in separate operations arrested seven cadres of various proscribed insurgent groups and recovered arms and ammunition during multiple raids across the state. Manipur police arrested one active cadre of the KCP-PWG organisation in Imphal West on March 21.
Govt schemes prompt surge in strawberry farming in J&K's Udhampur
Udhampur district is fast emerging as a strawberry producing centre, with increasing numbers of farmers opting for strawberry cultivation with astounding success. Capitalising on government schemes, farmers in the district have set up strawberry farms that are earning handsome revenues, particularly as strawberry rates have struck high this season. The present market price of Rs 50 per 250 grams has generated a wave of enthusiasm among the farmers, who are thankful to Prime Minister Modi for the initiatives introduced by the government that have led to their success.
Five-member SC Judges delegation leaves for Manipur's Imphal
A five-member Supreme Court Judges delegation led by Justice BR Gavai reached Guwahati airport to leave for Imphal, Manipur. The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar is scheduled to visit Manipur relief camps today. Justice Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.
Police seize Rs 8 lakh, explosives from Naxal dump in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
Security forces have recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, several explosive materials and Naxal literature in Gariaband, an official said. SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that an FIR has been registered and the source of this 8 lakh rupees will also be investigated. This comes days after security forces neutralised 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts.
Efforts underway to control massive fire at MIDC in Navi Mumbai
The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday. Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. "Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said. The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire.
