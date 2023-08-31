New Covid-19 variants causing global surges, but severity of infection down

New variants of the Covid-19 virus have emerged worldwide, though the severity of the infection has decreased.

According to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), more than 1.4 million new cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally in the past 28 days (from July 17 to August 13).



This reflects a 63 per cent increase from the previous month. The number of deaths, meanwhile, has decreased by 56 per cent, indicating that the variants are not causing severe infections.

Earlier this month, health authorities in the United Kingdom raised concerns about a new Covid-19 variant known as EG.5.1, nicknamed ‘Eris’. Derived from the Omicron strain, this variant has gained momentum and now accounts for one in seven new Covid-19 cases reported in the country.



PAHO states that there is no evidence of increased public health impact linked to this new variant. As of now, the risk posed by EG.5.1 is considered low, similar to other circulating variants of concern.

Another new variant, BA.2.86 or ‘Pirola’, has been detected in several countries. Originating in Israel, the variant has been found in various countries, including Canada, Denmark, the United States, the UK, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Thailand.



Global genomic sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 has experienced a decline, along with delays in the process, suggesting potential presence in additional nations. In the US, this variant has been identified through multiple genomic surveillance systems, accounting for less than 1 per cent of recent circulation. While concerns have been raised about its potential impact on immunity, severity and transmission, it is still early to draw definitive conclusions, according to a report released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on August 30.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), during the recent 28-day period, from July 24 to August 20, the Southeast Asia region exhibited a decline in new Covid-19 cases. This marked a 45 per cent decrease compared to the preceding month.