Home / India News / Scheme for relief on home loan interest to be launched in September

Scheme for relief on home loan interest to be launched in September

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme for middle-class families who live in cities but do not own a house

Press Trust of India New Delhi
house rent

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The scheme to provide relief in interest on bank loans for those dreaming of their own house in cities will be launched in September, an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the modalities of the scheme are being worked out.

"The scheme to provide relief in interest on bank loans for those looking to own houses in cities will be launched in September," Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Manoj Joshi said.

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme for middle-class families who live in cities but do not own a house.

"Middle-class families are dreaming of their own house in cities. We will soon launch a scheme for them.

"We have decided to give relief in bank loan interest by providing a help of lakhs of rupees to families living in rented houses, unauthorised colonies and shanties in cities, to build their own house," Modi had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Also Read

CM Yogi hands over keys of houses built on land captured by Atiq Ahmad

Need to find ways to boost adoption of modern construction tech: Minister

Bengal govt to conduct audit to identify irregularities in PMAY scheme

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Parliament's special session from Sept 18 to 22, announces Union Minister

Case against producer of 'Yaariyan-2' film for hurting religious sentiments

Keeping India out of UNSC will call its credibility into question: EAM

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms sulphur in lunar region: Isro

ED attaches FDs of Sree Venkateshwara Industries under PMLA violations

Topics :Narendra ModiHome Loanhousing sector

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partners

J&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

Top headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecks

Here's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs

Next Story