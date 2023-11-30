Home / India News / New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

The UNLF is Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community

"With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP Government," he added.
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a new era of peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

"The signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible under the able leadership of Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji," the chief minister said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government.

The development after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.

A section of the people celebrated the signing of the peace pact by bursting firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and West districts.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

