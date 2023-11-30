Home / India News / IMD Issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 3 hrs

IMD Issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 3 hrs

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city

Photo: ANI Twitter
ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 08:36 AM IST
Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city.

Visuals showed long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMDThunderstormsweather forecastsTamil NaduPuducherry

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 08:36 AM IST

