Home / India News / We're on high alert, says Delhi health min on pneumonia outbreak in China

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:31 AM IST
After an advisory issued by the Centre to all the states in connection to the emergence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that although it is not clear in the advisory as to which disease we have to prepare for, but we are on high alert.

"A letter has been sent to all the states by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Central Government. It has been said that in China, respiratory infection is being seen in children, which is like influenza and pneumonia and corona-like symptoms have also been seen in it. But it is not clear in the Central Government's letter as to which disease it is and what is its treatment. It's a general advisory. I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions," the Aam Aadmi Party leader told ANI.

"As far as our preparation is concerned, our preparation is always there after Corona. We are on high alert. But if the Central Government gives us some specific information, then we will adjust our preparations accordingly," he added.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that according to the advisory, preparations should be made to avoid respiratory diseases.

"It is generally said in the advisory that preparations should be made for the protocols to avoid respiratory diseases, but it is not very clear whether this is a new variant of Corona or which variant it is and what is its treatment. If some more information is given then more preparations can be made better," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proactively reviewed and strengthened preparedness measures against respiratory illness in the country.

As per sources, the ministry has strengthened the preparedness through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In view of recent reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China, health departments in States and Union territories across the country have been put on alert.

"Multipronged surveillance for respiratory infections has been reviewed and strengthened through NCDC and ICMR systems," a source told ANI.

Sources further said that the Central government is keeping a close watch on developments in other countries too and is constantly in touch with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Recently, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to states/UTs' to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution.

"Notably, it is important in view of ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases," it said, underlining that there is "no need for alarm".

"Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm. In a letter by the Union Health Secretary to States and Union Territories, they have been advised to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures viz. availability of HR, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities, at a senior level", the ministry said.

All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), the notification read.

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhiSaurabh BharadwajpneumoniaChina

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:31 AM IST

