New generation Covid-19 vaccines to be available soon in Indian market

New generation Covid-19 vaccines may soon be available in India as many companies are getting ready to launch them in the market. Hyderabad-based Biological E has begun clinical trials of its next-generation Covid-19 vaccine to fight the XBB1.5 variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and expects to come out with the preliminary results in June.

A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended a grant of permission to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Omicron XBB1.5 variant-based Covid-19 vaccine last month with a local clinical trial waiver for restricted use in emergencies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India currently does not have any XBB 1.5 variant-based vaccines in the market.



“None of the vaccines available are protective against the currently circulating Covid-19 strains, the ones likely to emerge. On the other hand, the Omicron group has turned out to be mild, requiring no protection. Omicron also imparts good immunity against Covid-19,” Senior epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil told Business Standard.

These new-generation vaccines are in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, which recommend having a monovalent XBB1.5 antigen composition as the Covid-19 vaccine antigen in December 2023. WHO said the Sars-CoV-2 virus continued to circulate and evolve with important genetic and antigenic evolution of the spike protein. Given the current Sars-CoV-2 evolution and the breadth of immune responses demonstrated by monovalent XBB1.5 vaccines against circulating variants, in December the WHO Technical Advisory Group (TAG) had recommended retaining XBB 1.5 as the Covid-19 vaccine antigen.



Biological E got approval from India’s drug regulator to start clinical trials for this new generation vaccine in December-January.

A company source told Business Standard that they had already begun clinical trials at several sites and expected to come out with the initial results in June.

An SEC had granted permission for a prospective single-blind randomised phase 3 comparative study to evaluate immunogenicity and safety of Biological E’s XBB 1.5 receptor binding domain subunit Covid-19 vaccines in individuals aged 5-80 years on December 7.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 SEC recommended grant of permission to SII’s XBB 1.5 variant-based vaccine for restricted use in emergencies with a local clinical trial waiver. This vaccine is based on the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine that SII makes, but using a different strain (XBB 1.5). SEC recommends use in individuals of 12 years or older.



SII presented preclinical study reports and interim reports of the ongoing clinical trials in the US to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of an XBB1.5 booster dose. Novovax has approval from various countries like the US, and the European Union (EU) bloc. The SEC noted in its report that around 42 million doses had been exported to the US and the EU till April and 200,000 doses were administered in the US with no safety concerns to date.

The SEC also noted that there was an ‘unmet medical need’ in the country.

“Presently, there is no vaccine with XBB 1.5 strain approved in the country,” it said.



SII has been asked to conduct a phase 4 study in India and submit the protocol for the study in three months. Phase 4 studies are done to check a drug or vaccine’s performance in real-life scenarios to study the long-term risks and benefits of using the product.

These developments assume significance as Covid-19 has raised its head in some parts of the world. Singapore is closely monitoring a new wave of Covid-19 infections after its weekly case count doubled in mid-May to 25,900 (week May 5 to 11). Average daily hospitalisations have also risen in the island nation to 250. The Singapore government has even asked public hospitals to reduce their non-urgent elective surgeries that would help in bed capacities in case the Covid-19 cases spike.